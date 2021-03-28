UPDATE - Fourteen Injured in Church Bomb Blast in Indonesia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Fourteen people sustained injuries in the suicide attack outside a church in eastern Indonesia on Sunday, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing police.

The blast broke out near the gate of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of the South Sulawesi province, during Sunday mass at 10:28 a.m. local time (02:28 GMT). There were reports of injuries. The Russian Embassy in Indonesia earlier said that the only fatality is believed to be an attacker, according to preliminary information.

In an update, police spokesman Argo Yuwono said that 14 people were injured.

Two people are suspected of carrying out the attack. The suspects were reportedly riding a motorcycle and tried to enter the churchyard, but were stopped by some church security staff members.

The Russian embassy told Sputnik that it has not received information on whether there are Russians among those injured in the bombing.

On May 13, 2018, 15 people and 13 suicide attackers died in bombings at three churches during Sunday services in the city of Surabaya in East Java. The Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, an affiliate of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.