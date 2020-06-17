UPDATE - Fourteen Patients Recover From COVID-19 Over Past Day in Transnistria - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) A total of 14 patients - up from yesterday's seven - have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria), bringing the number of recoveries to 876, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed cases has risen by five (on Monday there were no new cases) to 1,105, the center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 43, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 434,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.9 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 8.1 million, with more than 440,000 deaths and over 3.9 million recoveries.