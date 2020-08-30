UPDATE - France Launches Probe Into Senior Military Officer Suspected of Treason in Favor of Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) An investigation has been launched into a senior French military officer over a "security breach," French Defense Minister Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio broadcaster on Sunday amid reports the officer had passed classified information to Russia.

"I can confirm that legal proceedings have been initiated against a senior officer in connection with a security breach," Parly said, commenting on the reports.

The minister added that all the necessary measures had already been taken and the ministry referred the case to the prosecutor's office.

According to the broadcaster, the officer was charged with treason and is suspected of transferring classified documents to Russian security services.

In particular, the broadcaster has learned that the officer ” a lieutenant colonel who worked at a NATO military base in Italy ” was arrested by the General Directorate for Internal Security of France when he was about to return to Italy after his vacation. The officer has been taken in custody and is currently in the Sante prison in Paris.