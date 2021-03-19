UPDATE - France to Resume Vaccination Against COVID-19 With AstraZeneca From Friday - Castex

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) France will resume the massive vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug starting from Friday after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had found no evidence that the vaccine was associated with increased risks of blood clot events, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

"Starting from tomorrow's morning, the National Authority for Health ... will actualize its recommendations on the AstraZeneca vaccine, so that we could resume the vaccination campaign immediately after that, starting from the afternoon," Castex said on late Thursday.

The prime minister added that he would get a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine himself on Friday.

Earlier this week, France, along with many other EU countries, has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over the reported adverse effects. However, the EMA said on Thursday that the AstraZeneca drug was a safe and effective vaccine whose benefits outweighed possible risks.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 121.59 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.68 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

France has confirmed more than 4.24 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 91,000 fatalities.