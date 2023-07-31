Open Menu

UPDATE - France Urges Niger To Ensure Security Of Embassy In Niamey - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UPDATE - France Urges Niger to Ensure Security of Embassy in Niamey - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Paris is urging the authorities of Niger to ensure the security of the French embassy in the capital city of Niamey, the French Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"France condemns any violence against its diplomatic institutions, whose security is the responsibility of the host country. The Nigerian forces are required to ensure the security of diplomatic and consular institutions, in accordance with the Vienna Convention. We call for the immediate fulfillment of the obligation under the international law," the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 600 French citizens currently remain in Niger, the ministry specified.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people in Niger participated in an action against France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as well as in support of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland formed by the coup participants.

The action, among other things, took place in front of the French embassy in Niamey.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope that the French army will not have to intervene in the situation in Niger to protect its citizens. She also said the French ambassador in Niamey confirmed that the situation at the embassy returned to normal. In addition, the foreign minister urged coup participants to heed to ECOWAS demands and restore constitutional order in the country.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.

Related Topics

Army France Vienna Paris Niamey Niger Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

1 hour ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

5 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

5 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

6 hours ago
Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

10 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

10 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

11 hours ago

More Stories From World