UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - France Warns Iran Against Rolling Back Another Commitment Under Nuclear Pact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

UPDATE - France Warns Iran Against Rolling Back Another Commitment Under Nuclear Pact

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) France urges Iran to come back into compliance with its nuclear commitments, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced earlier in the day that it would begin on Wednesday injecting gas into uranium centrifuges at the underground Fordo facility, making another step away from the agreements made in Vienna in 2015.

"Iran's announcements on November 5 that it will increase its enrichment capacities run counter to the Vienna accord, which strictly limits such activities," the French spokesperson stressed.

France remains committed to the agreement, the ministry added. It demands that Iran return to its nuclear commitments and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which will soon report on Iran's actions.

China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union have repeatedly reaffirmed their commitment to the deal, which curbs Tehran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions easing.

EU foreign policy spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters, however, that the bloc's commitment to the pact "depends on full compliance by Iran" and cited High Representative Federica Mogherini as saying that "it is becoming increasingly difficult" to preserve it.

Iran has been ratcheting up nuclear capabilities since July after it accused European signatories to the deal of failing to shield it from US sanctions, which snapped back into place after Washington quit the pact last year.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom July November Gas 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

48 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

48 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Smart Police Station at ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.