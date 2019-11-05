UPDATE - France Warns Iran Against Rolling Back Another Commitment Under Nuclear Pact

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) France urges Iran to come back into compliance with its nuclear commitments, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced earlier in the day that it would begin on Wednesday injecting gas into uranium centrifuges at the underground Fordo facility, making another step away from the agreements made in Vienna in 2015.

"Iran's announcements on November 5 that it will increase its enrichment capacities run counter to the Vienna accord, which strictly limits such activities," the French spokesperson stressed.

France remains committed to the agreement, the ministry added. It demands that Iran return to its nuclear commitments and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which will soon report on Iran's actions.

China, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union have repeatedly reaffirmed their commitment to the deal, which curbs Tehran's nuclear activities in return for sanctions easing.

EU foreign policy spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters, however, that the bloc's commitment to the pact "depends on full compliance by Iran" and cited High Representative Federica Mogherini as saying that "it is becoming increasingly difficult" to preserve it.

Iran has been ratcheting up nuclear capabilities since July after it accused European signatories to the deal of failing to shield it from US sanctions, which snapped back into place after Washington quit the pact last year.