MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection cases in France surged to 4,499 overnight, with 91 fatalities, the state health agency said on Saturday.

The country had over 3,600 people infected with the new coronavirus on Friday, and the death toll stood at 79.

France is one of the worst-affected countries in Europe, which has been declared the new virus hotspot after infections on the continent rose dramatically this month, while those in China have been leveling off.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told reporters at a news briefing that, in addition to a steep rise in infections, an increasing number of people required intensive care.

He said that the initial measures to limit gatherings were "applied imperfectly," as evidenced by crowds seen at cafes and restaurants across the country.

"Together with the president ... I decided in line with a new decree to shut all non-essential public spaces starting this midnight, specifically restaurants, cafes, cinemas, nightclubs," he said.

Places of worship will remain open but ceremonies should be postponed, Philippe added. Businesses will close, with exception of food markets, pharmacies and other essential stores. Transport will continue to run on an altered schedule but people are asked to travel less.

He urged the French to discipline themselves, reduce family visits, work more from home and go out only if necessary, for instance to vote in municipal elections, which begin on Sunday.