MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will meet on Monday with the representatives of religious confessions in France to discuss ways of conducting religious services in the wake of toughened coronavirus restrictions.

The minister's move comes on the heels of mass demonstrations of French Catholics across the country on Sunday demanding that the lockdown be lifted and the conduct of religious services be allowed.

"At the request of @JeanCASTEX [French Prime Minister Jean Castex], I will meet tomorrow the representatives of the cults to consult with them and see the possible evolutions in the practice of worship, compatible with the sanitary conditions," Darmanin tweeted late on Sunday.

The minister also thanked the "believers" who joined protests on Sunday for "efforts and understanding,", saying that he knows "their pain." Religious services along with public gatherings have been banned in November as they tend to violate the rules of social distancing, a key part of the government counter-virus strategy. However, places of worship remain open for prayers.

The lockdown across France will remain in effect at least until December, as the epidemic continues to circulate actively in the country, despite a recent decline in the numbers of daily infections.

As of Monday, France has confirmed 1,915,713 coronavirus cases and 42,601 related fatalities.