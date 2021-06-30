UPDATE - French Diplomat Backs Sanctions Against Hungary Over LGBTQ Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Clement Beaune, the French Foreign Ministry's minister of state for European affairs, said on Wednesday that he supports imposing financial sanctions on Hungary over its latest law banning the promotion of homosexuality to minors.

Earlier this month, the Hungarian parliament passed the legislation that seeks to outlaw the propagation of materials on homosexuality and gender reassignment among those aged under 18. The bill was signed into law by Hungarian President Janos Ader on June 23. The move prompted a backlash from the European leadership and some member states.

"I am not for the exclusion of Hungary from the European Union. I prefer sanctions [instead]," Beaune tweeted.

The diplomat added that he was also in favor of enhancing tools to suspend funding for EU nations that approve similar laws during the French presidency of the Council of the EU next year, as the current related procedures in the bloc are "too long and too weak."

In an interview with the German Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer spoke in favor of a more tough approach toward Hungary, including cuts in EU funding.

"[Hungarian Prime Minister] Victor Orban went too far with this law, as it contradicts the core values of the European Union. We cannot put up with these," Seehofer said.

The German minister went on to note that the bloc should vigorously defend European values, adding this can be done in different ways.

Last week, the European Commission sent an official request to the Hungarian Ministry of Justice over the anti-LGBTQ law, expressing serious doubts about the compliance of the document with the fundamental rights set in the EU Charter, as well as a number of provisions of European legislation. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, in turn, has defended the law, saying that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Hungarian government.

The Hungarian authorities have dismissed allegations that the legislation harassed the LGBT community, insisting that it was a part of the state strategy to combat pedophilia.