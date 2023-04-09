UPDATE - French Interior Minister Says 4-10 People Can Be Under Rubble of Building in Marseille

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Between four and 10 people are believed to be under the rubble of the multi-story apartment building that collapsed in Marseille early Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The four-story apartment building collapsed on the Rue de Tivoli in the center of Marseille overnight. Some reports suggest there was a loud explosion prior to the collapse. Fire raging under the rubble has hampered the search and rescue operation. At least five people were confirmed injured so far. The collapse has reportedly also partially brought down an adjoining building.

"We believe there are between four and 10 people under the rubble," Darmanin told reporters after arriving at the site of the collapse.

He also said that the cause of the building's collapse remained unknown and law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation.

Darmanin said there were no confirmed deaths as a result of the collapse at the moment.

According to the housing ministry, 179 people were evacuated from their houses on the Rue de Tivoli after the incident, the BFMTV broadcaster said.