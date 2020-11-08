UPDATE - French Parliament Approves Extending Coronavirus Restrictions Until February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The French parliament has voted in favor of extending the state of emergency introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic until February 2021.

The National Assembly (lower house of the French parliament) adopted the measure in the final reading on Saturday, with 154 against 38 votes. The vote was broadcast by the parliament's channel (LCP) on Twitter.

Earlier, the extension was approved by both the Senate and the National Assembly, in the first reading.

On Friday, France reported a record high daily increase of coronavirus cases (more than 60,400).

On Saturday, France's coronavirus death toll surpassed 40,000 with over 300 new deaths having been registered over a 24-hour period, according to the country's national health agency (Sante Publique).

The total number of coronavirus cases registered in France stands at 1,748,705. More than 20,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in France over the past week.