UPDATE - French Police Officer Charged With Intentional Homicide After Killing Teenager

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) A police officer who shot dead a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre has officially been charged with intentional homicide, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday, citing a statement by the Nanterre prosecutor's office.

A 38-year old officer was placed in pre-trial detention, with a criminal case of intentional homicide opened against him, the report said.

"Investigators concluded that the legal conditions for the usage of firearms had not been observed," the Nanterre prosecutor said at a press conference.

The autopsy showed that the teenager had died from a single shot by the officer, the prosecutor stated, adding that no drugs or other illegal substances had been detected during the search of his car.

Later in the day, Europe 1 radio reported, citing police sources, that the teenager had been involved in 15 judicial investigations and had also been brought to justice five times since 2021 for refusing to obey law enforcement officers. In the latest incident, he was detained and placed in custody for a day for civil disobedience last weekend.

The boy was detained for driving with a false license plate in 2022, and for consuming and selling drugs in February and March 2023, the report added.

Meanwhile, 40,000 police officers are being deployed in France to control riots caused by the shooting of the teenager, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"A total of 40,000 police officers and gendarmes will be engaged on Thursday, 5,000 of them in Paris and the surrounding areas to counter violence," he told reporters.

The minister added that it was four times more than during the previous night, when 9,000 police officers were deployed, 2,000 of them in Paris.

French BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources, that public transit would be suspended after 9 p.m. local time in areas affected by riots.

Buses and trams will not run after 9 p.m. in the Ile-de-France region in neighborhoods affected by urban violence, it said. Valerie Pecresse, the chairperson of the local council, called on the city prefecture earlier in the day to suspend local transit in affected areas to avoid further incidents.

The teenager was shot in Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police instructions. news media reported that the boy was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules. The incident sparked mass demonstrations across France, with at least 150 protesters detained by police as of Thursday.