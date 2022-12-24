UPDATE - French Police Use Tear Gas as Clashes Erupt at New Kurdish Rally in Paris

Lashes erupted at a new thousands-strong Kurdish rally in Paris, prompting the police to fire tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The rally started at the Place de la Republique in a second day of protest against what Paris Kurds consider as a Turkish-sponsored shooting attack against the community. It started peacefully but escalated into assaults of cars and altercations among participants themselves, the Sputnik correspondent said.

Protesters, counting several thousands and increasing, started slamming bus stops, overturning cars, setting street trash bins on fire, throwing stones, bottles and sticks at the police as well as launching firecrackers.

Several people have been injured as a result of intensified clashes, which are continuing to take place at the Place de la Bastille. The police have carried out several detentions.

The shooting attack took place on Friday near a Kurdish cultural center, leaving three Kurdish activists killed. The 69-year-old French shooter was detained and confessed that he had attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred. The French prosecutor's office launched a probe into intentional murder.

The incident prompted dozens of Paris-based Kurds to take to the streets on Friday. The rally escalated into clashes and left 12 police officers injured.