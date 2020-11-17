UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - French Security Forces Evacuate 2,500 Refugees From Migrant Camp In Paris's Suburb

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

UPDATE - French Security Forces Evacuate 2,500 Refugees From Migrant Camp in Paris's Suburb

French police troops dismantled a migrant camp in Paris's northern suburb of Saint-Denis on Tuesday morning, evacuating some 2,500 refugees and homeless people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) French police troops dismantled a migrant camp in Paris's northern suburb of Saint-Denis on Tuesday morning, evacuating some 2,500 refugees and homeless people.

"On my instruction, the @prefpolice [Paris police prefecture] proceeds this morning to the evacuation of an illegal camp of 2000 people living in deplorable sanitary conditions in #SaintDenis .Thank you to the mobilized police forces and the agents of the @prefet75_IDF [state services in Ile-de-France region] who ensure their shelter," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The displaced persons who inhabited the camp have lit several fires across the area, burning down various household objects to cook and generate heat as cold weather descends on the area.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reported that while the police operation to dismantle the camp was still underway, law enforcement officers used tear gas on the evacuated migrants amid the rush to get on buses. The security troops have also took off helmets and asked the refugees "to kneel to keep calm during evacuation", the correspondent wrote on Twitter, along with a video footage of the events.

According to media reports, the first tents in the migrant settlement were set up�in early fall but the camp quickly expanded over the last few months before it was dismantled in the early hours of Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather Police Interior Minister Twitter Paris Gas Media Refugee

Recent Stories

Government extends grace period for visa violators ..

10 minutes ago

Five bootleggers held with liquor

32 seconds ago

Kremlin Warns Against Trusting Reports Citing Puti ..

35 seconds ago

Fuel Oil Spill in Russia's Vladimir Region Present ..

36 seconds ago

UN Chief stresses need of carbon neutrality in ord ..

38 seconds ago

RCB anti-encroachment operation; three truckloads ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.