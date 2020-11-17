French police troops dismantled a migrant camp in Paris's northern suburb of Saint-Denis on Tuesday morning, evacuating some 2,500 refugees and homeless people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) French police troops dismantled a migrant camp in Paris's northern suburb of Saint-Denis on Tuesday morning, evacuating some 2,500 refugees and homeless people.

"On my instruction, the @prefpolice [Paris police prefecture] proceeds this morning to the evacuation of an illegal camp of 2000 people living in deplorable sanitary conditions in #SaintDenis .Thank you to the mobilized police forces and the agents of the @prefet75_IDF [state services in Ile-de-France region] who ensure their shelter," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The displaced persons who inhabited the camp have lit several fires across the area, burning down various household objects to cook and generate heat as cold weather descends on the area.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reported that while the police operation to dismantle the camp was still underway, law enforcement officers used tear gas on the evacuated migrants amid the rush to get on buses. The security troops have also took off helmets and asked the refugees "to kneel to keep calm during evacuation", the correspondent wrote on Twitter, along with a video footage of the events.

According to media reports, the first tents in the migrant settlement were set up�in early fall but the camp quickly expanded over the last few months before it was dismantled in the early hours of Tuesday.