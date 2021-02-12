UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Fresh Poll Shows 54% Of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

UPDATE - Fresh Poll Shows 54% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) More than half of Russian citizens ” 54 percent ” have confidence in President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation showed on Friday.

According to the findings, 34 percent of respondents said they do not trust the president, while another 12 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

When asked about their approval of the president's work, 58 percent of Russians approved of Putin's job performance, while 28 percent held the opposite view. The remaining 14 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted from February 5-7 among 3,000 adults in 73 Russian regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

A separate survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday that Putin is currently trusted by 66.1 percent of Russian citizens. At the same time, 29.5 percent feel the opposite.

When shown a list of politicians and asked about approval for each of the politicians' work, 62.5 percent of respondents said they approved of Putin's work, as opposed to 27.7 percent of those who disapproved of it.

The poll was conducted from February 1-7 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18 daily over telephone. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Job Vladimir Putin Same February From

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

19 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

36 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

51 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayatâ€™s new picture storms into social m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.