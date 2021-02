UPDATE - Fresh Poll Shows 54% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) More than half of Russian citizens 54 percent have confidence in President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation showed on Friday.

According to the findings, 34 percent of respondents said they do not trust the president, while another 12 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

When asked about their approval of the president's work, 58 percent of Russians approved of Putin's job performance, while 28 percent held the opposite view. The remaining 14 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted from February 5-7 among 3,000 adults in 73 Russian regions.

The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

A separate survey conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed on Friday that Putin is currently trusted by 66.1 percent of Russian citizens. At the same time, 29.5 percent feel the opposite.

When shown a list of politicians and asked about approval for each of the politicians' work, 62.5 percent of respondents said they approved of Putin's work, as opposed to 27.7 percent of those who disapproved of it.

The poll was conducted from February 1-7 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18 daily over telephone. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.