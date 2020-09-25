UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Fresh Poll Shows 57% Of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

UPDATE - Fresh Poll Shows 57% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 57 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The percentage has decreased by one point from a similar survey conducted by FOM a week ago.

According to the findings, 30 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 12 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 61 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 23 percent disagreed. Another 15 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted by telephone from September 18-20 among 4,000 Russian adults.

The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

A separate survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed that 67.2 percent of Russians trust the president and 29 percent feel the opposite.

Respondents were asked to select from a list the politicians of whom they approve considering their actions, and 62.6 percent chose the president. Meanwhile, 28.2 percent of people said that they did not approve of Putin's actions.

The VTsIOM survey was conducted from September 14-20 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone with a margin of error within 1 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin September From

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

27 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

38 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

41 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

16 minutes ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

16 minutes ago

Greta calls for more climate pressure on decision- ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.