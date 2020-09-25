UPDATE - Fresh Poll Shows 57% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 57 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The percentage has decreased by one point from a similar survey conducted by FOM a week ago.

According to the findings, 30 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 12 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 61 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 23 percent disagreed. Another 15 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted by telephone from September 18-20 among 4,000 Russian adults.

The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

A separate survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed that 67.2 percent of Russians trust the president and 29 percent feel the opposite.

Respondents were asked to select from a list the politicians of whom they approve considering their actions, and 62.6 percent chose the president. Meanwhile, 28.2 percent of people said that they did not approve of Putin's actions.

The VTsIOM survey was conducted from September 14-20 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone with a margin of error within 1 percent.