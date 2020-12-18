UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

UPDATE - Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russians Have Confidence in President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) More than a half of Russian citizens ” 58 percent ” trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The share of respondents who said they do not trust the president is about 31 percent, while another 12 percent was unable to give a definite reply.

When asked about their approval of the president's work, 61 percent of respondents approved of Putin's job performance, while 24 percent felt the opposite. Another 15 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted from December 11-13 among 4,000 adults over telephone. The margin of error does not exceed 1,9 percent.

A similar poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center showed on Friday that Putin is currently trusted by 66.9 percent of Russian citizens. Another 29.6 percent said that they did not have confidence in the president.

Respondents were also asked about their approval of the president's work. Findings show that 60.8 percent of people approve of Putin's performance, while 29.6 percent felt the opposite.

The poll was conducted from December 7 to December 13 among respondents aged over 18 daily over the telephone. The margin of error does not exceed one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.

