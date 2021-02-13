UPDATE - Friday Night Snowfall in Moscow Breaks All-Time Daily Record - Weather Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The ongoing snowfall in Moscow broke the all-time daily record, as the Russian capital saw 15 mm (0.6 inches) of precipitation by 06:00 a.m. on Saturday (03:00 GMT), Mikhail Leus, a specialist at the Fobos weather center, told Sputnik.

According to the expert, the snowfall also broke the 1973 daily record (7.4 mm) on Friday as Moscow saw 13 mm of snow.

"Nature has already broken the record for daily precipitation for Saturday! By 06:00 in the morning in Moscow, 15 millimeters of snowfall fell at the VDNKH meteorological station. This is more than the previous record set in 2019, which was 13.6 millimeters," Leus said.

Moreover, the snow cover's height in Moscow already reached 40 cm (16 inches) and equaled the January 17 figure.

At the same time, the specialist said that it is unlikely that the 1956 daily record of 60 cm height will be broken on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Road Infrastructure of the Moscow Region said that more than 60 percent of the monthly precipitation fell by Saturday morning in the region.

Forecasters registered the 1973 record for daily precipitation (7 mm) on Friday ” 9 mm, the ministry added.

The regional authorities have allocated 20,000 utility workers and over 6,000 equipment units ” a record number of resources since the beginning of winter ” to cope with the consequences of the heavy snowfall.