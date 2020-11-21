UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Georgia To Officially Certify Narrow Biden Election Win Later On Friday - State Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 01:00 AM

UPDATE - Georgia to Officially Certify Narrow Biden Election Win Later on Friday - State Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will officially certify the presidential election results later on Friday afternoon, his office said in a correction to a previous release on Friday.

"In certifying the results, the Secretary of State will affirm that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state candidate," the release said. "Further, the Secretary of State will affirm that the statewide consolidated returns for state and Federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county."

According to the figures released by Raffensperger's office on Thursday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden won by a narrow margin of slightly more than 12,000 ballots, or 0.

25 percent of the ballots cast. Biden won 2,474,470 votes or 49.50 percent and President Donald Trump won 2,461,833 votes or 49.25 percent.

By law, Raffensperger must officially certify the results by 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday afternoon, giving Governor Brian Kemp a 24-hour period to confirm the certification of the 16-member Electoral College representing the state.

Trump's campaign has 48 hours to call for a recount since Biden's margin of victory was less than 0.5 percent.

