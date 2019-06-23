UPDATE - Georgian Opposition Clashes With Protesters in Tbilisi

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Protests in Georgia took an unusual turn on Saturday when anti-government protesters clashed with opposition in the heart of the national capital Tbilisi, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Opposition activists were barred from joining a group pf protesters, leading to an altercation. Police moved in swiftly to break up the scuffles.

There have been rallies in Tbilisi since Thursday night when a Russian lawmaker addressed an orthodox assembly in the Georgian parliament, prompting thousands to storm the building.

Protesters again gathered outside the legislature on Saturday. The central Rustaveli avenue was blocked. There were calls for the interior minister to step down over how police handled demonstrators.

Police detained over 300 people on Thursday night. The Interior Ministry said Saturday that 121 people faced administrative charges, while the rest got away with a fine or a "verbal warning."