UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - German Ambassador To Afghanistan Condemns Attack In Kabul, Dubs It 'Insane'

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 01:20 PM

UPDATE - German Ambassador to Afghanistan Condemns Attack in Kabul, Dubs It 'Insane'

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) German Ambassador to Afghanistan Peter Prugel on Sunday slammed the "insane" attack on the wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul, saying that he was "deeply shocked" by the tragedy.

"Deeply shocked by tonight's #terrorattack on a wedding celebration in #Kabul, targetting civilians who try to live some normalcy in war torn #Afghanistan. This is more than terror, this is just insane! Our thoughts are w/ those affected, their families and friends," he tweeted.

US Ambassador to Afghanistan John R. Bass also slammed the attack, calling it "an act of extreme depravity.

"

"Yesterday's wedding hall bombing in #Kabul was an act of extreme depravity. Our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. No one should be subject to such an attack, least of all innocent children," Bass wrote on Twitter.

The explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday evening, leaving at least 63 people dead and over 180 injured. The Afghan Interior Ministry said that women and children were among the victims of the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Twitter German Marriage Turkish Lira Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

13 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

13 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

13 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.