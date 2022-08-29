UPDATE - German Chancellor Calls for Creation of Common European Air Defense System

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called for the creation of a common air defense system in Europe.

"A jointly created air defense system in Europe would not only be cheaper and more effective than if each of us built our own expensive and very complex air defense system. It would be beneficial in terms of security for the whole of Europe," Scholz said during his speech at Charles University in Prague.

It would be a security gain for whole Europe and a great example of what is meant when speaking about strengthening the European side of NATO, the German leader said.

"We have a considerable room for improvement in the area of Europe's defense against threats from air and space. For this reason, Germany is going to significantly invest in air defense. At the same time, Germany will organize this future air defense in a way that our European neighbors can also participate in it if they want to. For instance, Poles, Balts, Dutch, Czechs, Slovaks or our Scandinavian partners," Scholz added.