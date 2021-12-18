UPDATE - German Complaints Against RT Unfounded and Absurd - Deputy Editor-in-Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The German legal complaints against the RT broadcaster are unfounded and even absurd as they target the RT DE Productions company, not the channel itself, RT Deputy Editor-in-Chief Anna Belkina told Sputnik.

On Friday, the head of German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against the RT broadcaster due to the launch of a program in German allegedly without a broadcast license in Germany. According to DPA news agency, the result of such an investigation could theoretically be a ban on broadcasting, and a fine of up to 500,000 Euros (over $565,000).

"The lawsuit has been filed not against the RT DE channel, which is broadcasting from Moscow, but against the RT DE Productions company, which is producing several programs for the RT DE channel, but is not broadcasting at all. That is why the lawsuit is absolutely unfounded and even absurd," Belkina said on late Friday.

She stressed that RT DE had all the necessary licenses obtained in line with national laws.

"The RT DE channel has all the rights to broadcast in Germany and 32 other European countries. The broadcasting license has been gained in line with all existing European and regulations, including the European Convention on Transfrontier Television," Belkina added.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to condemn the remarks of Tobias Schmid, the European Representative of the Directors' Conference of the Media Authorities, who said that RT DE was "irritant" and would "be taken care of.

"

"First, Germany refused to provide a broadcasting license for RT DE on its territory, exerted pressure on Luxembourg so that this country also bans the (RT) broadcasting, and now Germany is openly threatening the channel. This is already not censorship, the is persecution. Will the OSCE keep silent? Ms. (Teresa) Rebeiro (OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media), we are not awaiting, we are demanding the firm condemnation of such behavior!" Zakharova said on late Friday.

On Thursday, the RT Telegram channel reported that YouTube had blocked its new channel RT DE - RT auf Sendung on the same day when tv broadcasting was launched.

The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from the German authorities. In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery for alleged "violations of community rules."