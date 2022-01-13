BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The German Foreign Ministry condemned a regular test of a ballistic missile by North Korea and called on Pyongyang to stop provocations.

"The Federal government strongly condemns the resumption of ballistic missile tests by North Korea. With the second missile test in a few days, North Korea is once again flagrantly violating its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the ministry said.

"Thus, North Korea is irresponsibly endangering international and regional security and stability," it said.

The ministry said Berlin urges North Korea to refrain from further provocations, implement UN Security Council resolutions, and accept invitations to dialogue from the United States and South Korea, joining serious talks on curtailing its nuclear and missile programs.

Pyongyang must "completely, irreversibly and controllably terminate its programs to develop weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles," it said.

North Korea tested a hypersonic missile, its warhead hit the target at a distance of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), and the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, watched the test, Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the Workers' Party of Korea, reported earlier.

Other reports said North Korea early on Tuesday fired one presumably ballistic missile from the interior of the country towards the Sea of Japan. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea officially stated the missile flew at least 700 kilometers, and the highest speed was Mach 10 with the highest flight altitude of 60 kilometers. According to the South Korean military, this projectile is more advanced, but the JCS has so far refused to confirm whether it was a hypersonic missile.

This was the second arms test conducted by North Korea this year. The previous launch took place on January 5. Later, North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), reported that it had tested a supersonic missile that flew 700 kilometers and precisely hit the target. The South Korean military then said the projectile fired on January 5 flew less than 700 kilometers with the maximum speed of Mach 6 at an altitude of less than 50 km.