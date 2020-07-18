UPDATE - German Police Arrest 'Black Forest Rambo' After 6-Day Manhunt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The German police said on Friday they had detained a man who had been hiding in the Black Forest in the country's southwest after disarming four police officers.

"After many days of non-stop search for Yves Rausch, who had escaped into the woods near Oppenau, the police managed to detain the 31-year-old. Four firearms were secured in this respect," the press release read.

The six-day manhunt for the man, nicknamed "Black Forest Rambo," involved a 200-strong police force, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

Rausch had been on the run since Sunday after snatching guns from four officers who were called to a hut outside Oppenau to investigate reports of a suspicious man sightings.

Rausch has reportedly been living in the wild after he was evicted last fall from a rented apartment. He is said to have a criminal record, having served 3.5 years in jail for shooting an acquaintance with a crossbow.

Juergen Rieger, the chief of the search mission, said during a news conference that the fugitive had been traced after witnesses tipped off police about his whereabouts. He was found sitting behind a bush with the four guns lying in front of him and an ax in his lap.

Oppenau Mayor Uwe Gaiser told reporters that Rausch had been slightly injured during the operation and was in custody since he did not need medical care. A special forces member was cut with the ax but his wounds were also light.