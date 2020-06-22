UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - German Police Say 19 Officers Wounded During Unrest In Stuttgart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The number of police officers injured in spontaneous unrest late Saturday and early Sunday has increased to 19 in the German city of Stuttgart, the local police said in a press release.

The clashes broke out due to police carrying out inspection over suspected drug dealing in the city center.

Rioters headed to Schlossplatz Square in Stuttgart's center and divided into several groups. They carried out aggressive attacks on the police, smashed shop windows and looted stores.

Police said that 20 people were arrested, including two teenagers.

According to the SWR radio station, a jewelry shop and a mobile phone store were almost completely looted.

More than 200 police officers arrived at the site, and a helicopter was used to handle the unrest.

