UPDATE - German President Warns About 'Serious Restrictions' Over COVID-19 In Upcoming Weeks

UPDATE - German President Warns About 'Serious Restrictions' Over COVID-19 in Upcoming Weeks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the country may introduce serious coronavirus-linked restrictions within the upcoming weeks.

"The next several weeks will again require serious restrictions, you know that as well as me," Steinmeier said in a televised address to the German people on Friday.

He stressed that the feeling of powerlessness and disappointment along with the public trust crisis were spreading in German society.

The president also pointed out the importance of the vaccination, adding that he had received the first dose of a vaccine two days ago.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 130.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.83 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Germany has confirmed over 2.87 million COVID-19 cases so far, with around 77,000 fatalities.

The national government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted to introduce a strict lockdown during the Easter holidays but the plans were revised, which caused a public outcry and calls for the vote of no-confidence in the cabinet.

