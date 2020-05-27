UPDATE - Germany Extends Contact Restrictions for Citizens Over COVID-19 Until June 29 - Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The German authorities have extended restrictions on social contacts for citizens in connection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak until June 29, the German cabinet said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The Federal government and the states today agreed on a joint decision on how to act on restrictions on contacts associated with the coronavirus. An important part of the decision of the head of the federal chancellor's department and the heads of the senates and state chancelleries is that contact restrictions will remain until June 29," the cabinet said.

Citizens are encouraged to reduce the number of social contacts and maintain contact with a "constant circle of people," the statement said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 343,500 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5.4 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 5,555,000, with over 348,000 deaths and more than 2,271,000 recoveries.