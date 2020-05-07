UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Germany Extends Social Distancing Until June 5 Despite Reaching First Milestone

Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Germany has extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"We spoke about social contact limits... and agreed to keep these contact restrictions in place until June 5," she said after a video linkup with governors of the 16 German states.

She added that in light of the declining infection rate social distancing rules would be relaxed to allow members from two households to meet. Mandatory distance-keeping and mask wearing on public transport and in stores will continue,

The Robert Koch Institute for disease control estimates that Germany has more than 164,800 confirmed coronavirus cases, after 947 new cases were reported in the past day. The death toll is 6,996.

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany is currently estimated to be below 1.0, Merkel said, adding that it meant that a feared second wave has not happened since the lockdown easing began in late April.

"We have left the very first phase behind us but we must remember that we are only at the beginning of the pandemic," she warned.

To avoid a second peak and another nationwide shutdown, the German states have agreed an emergency break that will allow restrictions to snap back into place at a level of districts and regions if new, big clusters of infection are found, Merkel said.

Berlin Mayor Michael Muller said that restaurants and other catering facilities will be allowed to resume operations starting May 15, while from Saturday, all retail stores will be able to reopen. At the same time, limits on the customers' number will remain in force.

The mayor added that some cultural and musical institutions would resume operations starting May 11, in particular, performances in music schools would be possible.

From May 25, the authorities will allow hotels to reopen, Muller said at a press conference.

