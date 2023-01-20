UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Germany To Decide On Supply Of Tanks To Kiev By Third Countries On Friday - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 05:50 AM

UPDATE - Germany to Decide on Supply of Tanks to Kiev by Third Countries on Friday - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that the issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine by third countries would be decided on Friday.

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw could transfer its Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Germany's consent.

"It will become clear in the next few hours or tomorrow," Pistorius said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD when asked if Berlin would allow other countries to supply Leopard tanks to Kiev.

Pistorius also recalled the amount of weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine and added that "it is impossible to ignore the accusations" that Germany was not doing enough for Ukraine.

On the same day, Pistorius told German broadcaster ZDF that Germany had not yet received requests from Poland to lift export restrictions on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

"To my knowledge, no requests have been received to date.

.. If Poland, as it says, does this without permission, then we will comment on this. I do not find this particularly friendly to Alliance," Pistorius said.

He added that Germany did not exclude the possibility of supplying its tanks to Kiev.

"We support Ukraine wherever we can. Nobody excludes that Leopard tanks can be supplied, or that other European partners can be approved for this," Pistorius noted.

In order to send German-made tanks to Ukraine, countries need to obtain German permission to lift export restrictions. In addition to Germany and Poland, Leopard tanks are put into service in Spain, Greece, Finland and Denmark.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons contributed nothing to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Warsaw Same Kiev Alliance Spain Poland Finland Greece Denmark April From

Recent Stories

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

5 hours ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

5 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

5 hours ago
 Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dha ..

Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

5 hours ago
 US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

6 hours ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.