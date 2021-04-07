UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Germany To Face Disruptions In Supply Of About 900,000 Doses Of Moderna Vaccine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

UPDATE - Germany to Face Disruptions in Supply of About 900,000 Doses of Moderna Vaccine - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Germany may not receive a batch of almost 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from the US manufacturer Moderna, business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

According to the news portal, Berlin was set to get a shipment of 627,600 to 878,400 Moderna vaccines from April 26 to May 2, but the order will "apparently" not be delivered to the country. Already faced with a shortfall in AstraZeneca vaccine supplies, Germany intends to increase orders from BioNTech, though some vaccination appointments will have to be canceled in the meantime.

"We barely have any stockpiles left and, additionally, we have a lot of vaccination appointments booked for the coming weeks, so the situation will be challenging," a government official was cited as saying by Business Insider.

The exact causes of the supply disruption are unknown, but Moderna deliveries are "very often" planned for the short term, and delays can be tracked back all the way to March, the news stated.

Later in the day, a German health ministry spokesperson stated that Moderna did not notify Berlin about any changes concerning April vaccine shipment.

On Saturday, the national government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel had wanted to introduce a strict lockdown during the Easter holidays, but the plans were revised after public backlash and calls for a vote of no-confidence in the cabinet.

As of the beginning of April, the country reported over 2.87 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll reaching 77,000.

Related Topics

Business Vote Holidays German Germany Berlin Angela Merkel March April May All From Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

9 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

12 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

15 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

2 minutes ago

Pilot Killed as Turkish Military Fighter Crashes i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.