UPDATE - Germany Waiting for Signs of Russian Troop Pullback From Ukrainian Border

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The German government would welcome a drawdown of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine but it is still waiting for proof, a cabinet spokesman said Wednesday.

"This would be a good sign but there is no hard evidence of that. So, we ask Russia to follow its words with actions," Steffen Hebestreit said during a daily press briefing.

Germany urges Russia and Belarus to deescalate tensions in Eastern Europe by having Russian personnel return to their bases after the allied military drills end, Hebestreit added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia should take "concrete steps" to pull troops back from the border as it promised to do.

"The statement on further negotiations and on partial withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border would be a positive signal if it became a reality. We will be watching closely whether concrete steps follow these statements. Obviously, the situations remains as it was: Russia should take steps to deescalate," Baerbock told a briefing after a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The Russian military announced a pullback on Tuesday, saying it was moving some of the troops and hardware back to their positions following exercises in southern and western military districts.