UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Germany Waiting For Signs Of Russian Troop Pullback From Ukrainian Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - Germany Waiting for Signs of Russian Troop Pullback From Ukrainian Border

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The German government would welcome a drawdown of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine but it is still waiting for proof, a cabinet spokesman said Wednesday.

"This would be a good sign but there is no hard evidence of that. So, we ask Russia to follow its words with actions," Steffen Hebestreit said during a daily press briefing.

Germany urges Russia and Belarus to deescalate tensions in Eastern Europe by having Russian personnel return to their bases after the allied military drills end, Hebestreit added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia should take "concrete steps" to pull troops back from the border as it promised to do.

"The statement on further negotiations and on partial withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border would be a positive signal if it became a reality. We will be watching closely whether concrete steps follow these statements. Obviously, the situations remains as it was: Russia should take steps to deescalate," Baerbock told a briefing after a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The Russian military announced a pullback on Tuesday, saying it was moving some of the troops and hardware back to their positions following exercises in southern and western military districts.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German Belarus Border From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs trial court to conclu ..

Islamabad High Court directs trial court to conclude Noor murder case in four we ..

1 minute ago
 Govt to appoint ITNE chairman soon: Farrukh

Govt to appoint ITNE chairman soon: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Eight die in Ivory Coast bakery fire

Eight die in Ivory Coast bakery fire

1 minute ago
 US in Touch With Ukraine Authorities to Support Pr ..

US in Touch With Ukraine Authorities to Support Probe of Cyber Attacks - White H ..

1 minute ago
 Security Forces killed six terrorists in Buleda's ..

Security Forces killed six terrorists in Buleda's operation after heavy gunfight ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>