MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany has risen over the past 24 hours by 1,311 to top 246,000, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention.

The Institute said the case tally reached 246,166.

A total of eight people have died over the past day, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,321.

More than 220,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered, it said.

The day before, the number of coronavirus cases grew by 1,256 and the death toll rose by 11 people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 852,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.6 million.