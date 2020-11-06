The European Union should play a greater role in arms control, including in terms of shaping norms and standards of the military use of new technologies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union should play a greater role in arms control, including in terms of shaping norms and standards of the military use of new technologies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"My colleagues from the Czech Republic, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland and I are advocating a stronger role for the European Union in arms control," Maas told the conference "Capturing Technology. Rethinking Arms Control."

According to the diplomat, with their military capacity, industrial potential and experience the EU and its member states "can shape norms and standards of the military use of new technologies."

As the first step, the minister suggested that the bloc develop a common approach to the "responsible military use of new technologies."

"We want to build a common European understanding of future conflict," he added.

International arms control treaties have been unraveling over past years, with Russia and the United States bogged down in dead-end talks and failing to produce replacement documents as old Soviet-era treaties expire.

Washington has recently proposed including China in future talks and treaties.

In this context, when the arms control architecture is collapsing and international trust and multilateral cooperation are being undermined, the world risks facing the biggest arms race since the Cold War, Maas warned.

"Geopolitical and military rivalry between states is on the rise. Great power competition has returned, which could lead to the biggest global arms race since the Cold War. Moreover, we see increasing regional military competition, for example in the middle East and in the Pacific," he continued.

Another important driver of change is new technologies. According to Maas, autonomous weapons systems and cyberwarfare make it difficult to identify an aggressor, so a retaliation could "easily provoke an unintended conflict."

Hypersonic missile technologies, in turn, have "reduced reaction times to close to zero," which could result in "grave miscalculations and severe consequences for all of us" at a time of a crisis, the minister noted.