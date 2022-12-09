UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Germany's SPD Suggests Monitoring Opposition AfD Party Following Failed Coup Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 02:10 AM

UPDATE - Germany's SPD Suggests Monitoring Opposition AfD Party Following Failed Coup Scandal

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Germany's right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party should be monitored by the country's secret services since one of its members was among those arrested for plans to storm the Bundestag, the nation's parliament, and overthrow the current government, Lars Klingbeil, a co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD), said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the German Prosecutor General's Office said the police arrested 22 members and three supporters of an allegedly terrorist organization that was plotting to overthrow the existing German government. Former German lawmaker and member of the AfD Birgit Malsack-Winkemann was among those arrested. She was reportedly supposed to become the justice minister following the coup. AfD leaders Alice Wiedel and Tino Chrupalla condemned the coup plans, saying that they "completely trust" the authorities in their investigation.

"The whole AfD belongs on the watch list of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution rather than in parliaments, courts or public service," Klingbeil told German news agency dpa, adding that raids had shown close ties between the party and extremists.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in turn, praised the work of the country's security services during the raids, saying it demonstrated that Germany was protected from extremism.

"The most important thing is that we know that we have a protected country, robust democracy that is able to prevent such violations of the law," the chancellor told journalists on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Der Spiegel reported that an extremist organization was planning to take control of the Bundestag and arrest its members. This act was supposed to spark riots all over the country and lead to the creation of a transition military government under Heinrich XIII Prince of Reuss, a 71-year-old German nobleman. This government would have started negotiations on Germany's place in the world with the victors of the World War II, namely Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and France. The German police confiscated pistols, swords, helmets and gold from the arrested extremists, according to Der Spiegel.

Related Topics

Terrorist Storm World Riots Police Russia Parliament Democracy France German Germany Lead Alice United Kingdom United States Gold World War All From Government

Recent Stories

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

49 minutes ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

49 minutes ago
 'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

52 minutes ago
 Peru's new president under pressure after predeces ..

Peru's new president under pressure after predecessor's arrest

52 minutes ago
 PM for doing away with using corruption for politi ..

PM for doing away with using corruption for political victimization

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills ..

Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills for overcoming pressing challe ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.