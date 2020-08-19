UPDATE - Global Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 22 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 22 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The global case tally stands at 22,054,300, with 779,443 deaths, the university said on its website.

A total of 14,024,897 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 771,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.7 million.