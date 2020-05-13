UPDATE - Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 283,000 - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surpassed 283,000 people, rising by 4,261 over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily coronavirus situation report.

The WHO said the number of cases worldwide had reached 4,088,848 - an increase by 82,591 over the past day, whereas the number of deaths now amounted to 283,153.

Most cases are reported in Europe, where their number currently stands at 1,755,790 - a rise by 24,184, with 157,880 deaths (up 1,277).

The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally amounts to 4,247,709, with 290,838 deaths and 1,485,134 recoveries.