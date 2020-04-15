UPDATE - Governor of Brazilian State of Rio de Janeiro Tests Positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Wilson Witzel, the governor of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease but will continue to work while in self-isolation.

"On Friday, I began feeling ill and asked for a coronavirus test. Today the result came and it turned out to be positive," Witzel said in a video message posted on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening.

The governor said that he had several symptoms of the disease, including a fever, sore throat, and fatigue.

"Right now, I feel better and I will continue to work while in self-isolation, following the recommendations of doctors," Witzel noted.

He also urged Brazilians to remain at home and observe the country's social distancing measures in order to slow the spread of the disease.

On the same day, the governor of the northern Brazilian state of Para Helder Barbalho also announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

"As you know, part of my team has already contracted the coronavirus disease. This past Saturday, I took a test, and then another one, both were negative. However, doctors recommended me to take a third test, which came back with a positive diagnosis on Tuesday," Barbalho said in a video message on Twitter.

The Para state governor added that he feels well, and has not yet experienced any symptoms of the disease.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Brazil.

Several political figures, including presidential communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, have tested positive for the disease during the ongoing outbreak.

On Thursday, Brazil's Supreme Court ruled to block efforts by President Jair Bolsonaro to begin lifting social distancing measures introduced in March to slow the spread of the disease.