UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Governor Of Brazilian State Of Rio De Janeiro Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Governor of Brazilian State of Rio de Janeiro Tests Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Wilson Witzel, the governor of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease but will continue to work while in self-isolation.

"On Friday, I began feeling ill and asked for a coronavirus test. Today the result came and it turned out to be positive," Witzel said in a video message posted on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening.

The governor said that he had several symptoms of the disease, including a fever, sore throat, and fatigue.

"Right now, I feel better and I will continue to work while in self-isolation, following the recommendations of doctors," Witzel noted.

He also urged Brazilians to remain at home and observe the country's social distancing measures in order to slow the spread of the disease.

On the same day, the governor of the northern Brazilian state of Para Helder Barbalho also announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

"As you know, part of my team has already contracted the coronavirus disease. This past Saturday, I took a test, and then another one, both were negative. However, doctors recommended me to take a third test, which came back with a positive diagnosis on Tuesday," Barbalho said in a video message on Twitter.

The Para state governor added that he feels well, and has not yet experienced any symptoms of the disease.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Brazil

Several political figures, including presidential communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, have tested positive for the disease during the ongoing outbreak.

On Thursday, Brazil's Supreme Court ruled to block efforts by President Jair Bolsonaro to begin lifting social distancing measures introduced in March to slow the spread of the disease. 

Related Topics

Supreme Court Governor Twitter Rio De Janeiro Same Brazil March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

3 hours ago

UN praises UAEâ€™s support for African countries d ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secr ..

4 hours ago

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.