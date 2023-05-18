UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Governor Of Montana Signs Bill Banning TikTok - Statement

May 18, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed legislation banning social media platform TikTok from operating in the state, Gianforte's office said in a statement.

"To protect Montanans' personal, private, and sensitive data and information from intelligence gathering by the Chinese Communist Party, Governor Greg Gianforte today banned TikTok in Montana," the statement said on Wednesday.

Gianforte also directed the state's chief information officer and executive agency directors to prohibit the use of all social media apps tied to foreign adversaries on state equipment and for state business, the statement said.

Montana's legislation restricting TikTok is "the most decisive action" any state has taken to protect its residents' data and privacy, the statement added.

Last month, the Montana state legislature passed a bill to restrict TikTok's operations in the state, amid concerns about the platform's purported ties to the Chinese government via parent company ByteDance.

Montana's legislation infringes on the First Amendment rights of its residents by "unlawfully" banning the platform, TikTok said in a statement after the bill was signed into law.

TikTok assures Montanans that they can continue using the app despite the actions of the state government, the statement added.

The company has previously said the constitutionality of the state's law will be decided by the courts.

