UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Greece Shortens Mandatory Quarantine For Christmas Travelers To 3 Days - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

UPDATE - Greece Shortens Mandatory Quarantine for Christmas Travelers to 3 Days - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Greece has decreased the mandatory quarantine for people coming to Greece from abroad for Christmas holidays starting December 18 from ten days to three, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Friday.

The ten-day quarantine was announced by Greece on Monday.

"The obligatory preventive quarantine for all traveling to Greece from foreign countries and entering the country starting December 18, 2020, to January 7, 2021, has been limited from ten days to three days," Petsas said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, Greece will still uphold its nationwide lockdown with minor concessions.

The measure is implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as Greece is a popular Christmas and Epiphany destination for tourists.

The official also said that the government would open churches for Christmas on December 25 and Epiphany on January 6 with no more than 25 people in the Metropolitan Churches and 9 people in other churches.

He added that the government had allowed hair salons and bookstores to open under strict health protocols on Monday.

Petsas urged the nation to show restraint to limit the spread and prevent a third COVID-19 wave on the eve of the vaccination campaign.

Notably, in December the spokesman said that the national authorities planned to vaccinate 2.1 million people against the COVID-19 disease per month.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays Greece January December 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

26 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

27 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

34 minutes ago

Georgia opposition boycotts new parliament's first ..

7 minutes ago

China donates more medical supplies for Myanmar's ..

7 minutes ago

Efficiency of AstraZeneca Vaccine May Be Boosted I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.