UPDATE - Greece Shortens Mandatory Quarantine for Christmas Travelers to 3 Days - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Greece has decreased the mandatory quarantine for people coming to Greece from abroad for Christmas holidays starting December 18 from ten days to three, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Friday.

The ten-day quarantine was announced by Greece on Monday.

"The obligatory preventive quarantine for all traveling to Greece from foreign countries and entering the country starting December 18, 2020, to January 7, 2021, has been limited from ten days to three days," Petsas said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, Greece will still uphold its nationwide lockdown with minor concessions.

The measure is implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as Greece is a popular Christmas and Epiphany destination for tourists.

The official also said that the government would open churches for Christmas on December 25 and Epiphany on January 6 with no more than 25 people in the Metropolitan Churches and 9 people in other churches.

He added that the government had allowed hair salons and bookstores to open under strict health protocols on Monday.

Petsas urged the nation to show restraint to limit the spread and prevent a third COVID-19 wave on the eve of the vaccination campaign.

Notably, in December the spokesman said that the national authorities planned to vaccinate 2.1 million people against the COVID-19 disease per month.