Open Menu

UPDATE - Greece's Prime Minister Says US To Supply 'Significant Military Equipment' To Athens Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 07:50 AM

UPDATE - Greece's Prime Minister Says US to Supply 'Significant Military Equipment' to Athens Soon

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States will soon provide Greece with "significant military equipment" for free, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday.

"I mean not only the approval of (the delivery of) F-35 (fighter jets), which is very important, but also the possibility of getting surplus (military) equipment, significant surplus equipment that will be given to us for free. That is what the US is doing and has every reason to do it to a greater extent for a good ally like Greece," Mitsotakis said in an interview with Greek broadcaster Skai while expressing hope that F-35s would be delivered in 2028.

The prime minister noted that Athens was engaged in talks with Washington, having signed "a very strong defense agreement for five years," adding that he believed Greece "will soon have good news regarding the support that the US provides to Greece - always and regardless of what happens in the negotiations with Turkey."

Mitsotakis also said that the construction of French-made Belharra-class frigates for Greece was ahead of schedule, adding that the first frigate would be delivered in September.

He noted that other weapons programs were also going well, adding that Athens' responsibility was to "have a very strong deterrence capacity," especially against Turkey, adding that he believed Greece "has been able to achieve that at a rapid pace."

In 2019 and 2021, Washington and Athens amended the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, which allowed the US to establish new military bases on the territory of Greece and expanded the term of the agreement from one to five years.

Until 2019, the US had only one military base in Greece but now has nine. The US was granted access to the port of Alexandroupolis in the north of the country, which is used for the delivery of military equipment to Eastern Europe and Ukraine. Mitsotakis then said that the amended agreement made Greece Washington's main partner in the region.

Greece is implementing 19 arms procurement programs worth 11.5 billion Euros ($12.9 billion). Among them are the purchase of 24 French-made Rafale fighter aircraft, Belharra-class frigates and the modernization of 83 F-16 Block 52+ and 52+ Advanced fighters to the Viper variant ” the most advanced variant of F-16. The Greek air force already received two F-16 Viper fighters in September 2022. Moreover, Athens is planning to purchase over 20 F-35 fifth-generation fighters.

In 2021, Greece and France signed a strategic partnership for the delivery of three Belharra-class frigates with the possibility of procuring another frigate. The contracts for the delivery of Naval Group-made frigates, worth 3.237 billion euros, were signed in March 2022. Athens was expecting to receive the first frigate in 2025.

The US Department of Defense has the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program, which allows the sale of no longer-needed equipment to other countries. Under the program, the US supplied the M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicles to Greece in 2022-2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Turkey Washington France Vehicles Sale Athens United States Greece March September 2019 From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

8 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

8 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

9 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

8 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

8 hours ago
Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

8 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

8 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

8 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

8 hours ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

8 hours ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World