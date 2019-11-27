UrduPoint.com
Wed 27th November 2019

UPDATE - Greek Foreign Minister Expresses Support for Albania After Deadly Earthquake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday expressed his country's support for Albania following a powerful earthquake which has claimed the lives of at least 20 people, and left hundred injured.

"We express Greece's support to the people and government of Albania, over the effects of the earthquake that hit the neighboring country," Dendias said in a post on Twitter, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Dendias also announced on Twitter that he would be traveling to the Albanian capital Tirana within the day to assist with the recovery operation, the news outlet reported.

The Greek foreign minister traveled to the city of Durres, which had also suffered from the earthquake, on Tuesday, accompanied by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"I am [in Durres] together with the [Hellenic Fire Sevices'] Special Units for disasters EMAK at the request of [Greek] Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to help the Albanian people.

We have lived through something like this, we know what it is like and we will do whatever we can to help. We stand with the Albanian people and the government," Dendias told reporters.

Dendias also met with Albanian President Ilir Meta and expressed condolences over the tragedy.

Earlier in the day, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered at 02:54 GMT, with the epicenter located 34 kilometers (21.1 miles) northwest of Tirana. Strong tremors were also felt near the city of Durres.

According to the EMSC, seismic activity was also felt in Greece on Tuesday morning. The Greek newspaper reported that seismologists were closely monitoring activity after the National Observatory's Geodynamic Institute recorded tremors in the western town of Nafpaktos at approximately 07:00 GMT.

More Stories From World

