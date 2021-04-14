MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Ankara on April 15, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the visit was planned for April 14.

"Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, accompanied by his deputy for economic diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis, will leave for Ankara... Thursday, April 15, to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Joint statements will follow after the meeting," the statement said.

During the talks, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues will be discussed.

Diplomatic sources told reporters that the decision on the April 15 visit of the Greek foreign minister to Ankara had been agreed during a telephone conversation between the Greek minister and his Turkish counterpart.

Greece and Turkey expect the visit to improve relations between the two countries.

Recently, relations between Athens and Ankara sharply deteriorated. This is due to the fact that Turkish ship The Oruc Reis conducted seismic surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean in an area that Greece considers to be its exclusive economic zone. The Greek Armed Forces were put on high alert. Turkey also conducted research near Cyprus. Greece raises the question of Turkey's actions at all international meetings.