UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Greek Foreign Minister's Visit To Ankara Postponed Until April 15 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:30 AM

UPDATE - Greek Foreign Minister's Visit to Ankara Postponed Until April 15 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Ankara on April 15, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the visit was planned for April 14.

"Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, accompanied by his deputy for economic diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis, will leave for Ankara... Thursday, April 15, to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Joint statements will follow after the meeting," the statement said.

During the talks, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues will be discussed.

Diplomatic sources told reporters that the decision on the April 15 visit of the Greek foreign minister to Ankara had been agreed during a telephone conversation between the Greek minister and his Turkish counterpart.

Greece and Turkey expect the visit to improve relations between the two countries.

Recently, relations between Athens and Ankara sharply deteriorated. This is due to the fact that Turkish ship The Oruc Reis conducted seismic surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean in an area that Greece considers to be its exclusive economic zone. The Greek Armed Forces were put on high alert. Turkey also conducted research near Cyprus. Greece raises the question of Turkey's actions at all international meetings.

Related Topics

Turkey Visit Alert Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece April All

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

6 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

7 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

6 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

6 hours ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

6 hours ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.