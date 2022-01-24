UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Greek Government Shuts Down Civil Services Amid Heavy Snowstorm - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The government of Greece effectively shut down civil services on Monday as a severe snowstorm swept the country overnight, the digital version of Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The measure concerns every civil services employee except those engaged in emergency tasks dealing with the snowstorm.

Snowfall is forecast to continue on Tuesday.

Athens international airport has suspended several domestic flights, as well as delayed international flights from Rome, Amsterdam, Belgrade, Istanbul, Venice and London due to heavy snowfall. Greek national broadcaster ERT reported that the subway has been suspended to and from the airport. Buses between the airport and Athens are also having difficulty running.

According to the channel, many bus and tram routes in the capital were brought to a halt. car traffic has been backed up as snow plows cannot handle the storm. Many roads and highways have been closed to traffic.

The snowstorm hit Greece early on Monday with below-freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall all across the Mediterranean country. Citizens were urged to remain indoors through Tuesday, and schools were shut down with over 46,000 classes held online. The movement of trucks was prohibited and drivers were obliges to use tire chains for cars. COVID-19 vaccination centers in the Athens region and on the island of Evia have been shut down until Wednesday.

