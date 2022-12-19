UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Greek National Detained In Austria On Suspicion Of Espionage For Russia - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A 39-year-old Greek national with Russian roots, Anatoly alias Alexandros, has been detained in Vienna on suspicion of spying for Russia, media reported on Monday.

The suspect is believed to be the son of a former Russian diplomat to Austria and reportedly obtained millions from Russian authorities for "highly charged" information, including during the conflict in Ukraine, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported.

Alexandros could face up to five years in prison if his guilt is proved, the report said.

The report also said that the suspect had allegedly transmitted the data to Russian diplomats, using "meeting points in the city," which were marked with "unnoticeable badges."

Alexandros did not officially work and received social benefits in Austria, but at the same time, he was actively traveling.

Since 2018, he made 65 trips abroad just within the EU, according to the newspaper. He also traveled to Russia, Belarus, Turkey and Georgia.

The report added that the suspect allegedly owned several properties in Vienna, Russia and Greece.

In addition, Austrian newspaper MeinBezirk reported that Alexandros had been detained on March 24 in Vienna. A search conducted in his apartment reportedly revealed that he had used a signal detector, capable of detecting wiretaps and hidden cameras, as well as over 10 million files, which were stored on seized mobile phones, laptops and tablets, according to the newspaper.

