UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Greek Police Detain Turkish Consular Employee On Rhodes Island Over Espionage - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

UPDATE - Greek Police Detain Turkish Consular Employee on Rhodes Island Over Espionage - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Hellenic police on Friday detained a Greek national employed with the Turkish consulate on the island of Rhodes on suspicion of spying, the Rodiaki newspaper reported.

On Sunday, the Greek police said it had detained two men on the island and according to the Attica Security Directorate, a case was filed against the two for violating article 148 ” on espionage. One of them worked as a cook on a passenger ship, operating ferry routes connecting Rhodes Island with the island of Megisti (Kastellorizo), another in the Turkish consulate in Rhodes. Both of the suspects are Greek Muslims. The authorities seized computers and mobile phones during a search of the consulate secretary's house.

According to the media outlet, an investigator has issued arrest warrants for two Greeks accused of espionage. The 56-year-old cook was arrested earlier in the week in the city of Komotini. He will be taken to Rhodes Island to testify, the newspaper added.

In the meantime, the secretary of the Turkish consulate has denied any involvement in the case, while the country's Foreign Ministry condemned the arrests.

"We condemn the arrest of Sebahattin Bayram, the Secretary at the Turkish Consulate General in Rhodes, as part of an investigation carried out by the Greek authorities on allegations of espionage regarding taking photographs of vessels. In the process leading to the arrest of our staff, who is a Greek citizen, Greece has violated the provisions," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey has been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nicosia Athens Cyprus Greece Border Sunday Muslim Media

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 hour ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

1 hour ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White Houseâ€™s Deputy Na ..

2 hours ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

2 hours ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.