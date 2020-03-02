UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Greek Police Officer Hurt In Clashes With Migrants At Turkish Border

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:10 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) An officer with the Greek police posted on the border with Turkey was hurt in clashes as thousands of migrants stormed the EU frontier on Sunday.

"The officer was hospitalized and received first aid. He feels fine and has asked to be allowed to resume his duties despite the injury," a Greek government official told reporters.

The official said migrants hurled rocks at police, while Turks fired tear gas at the officers. He said the clashes were caught on camera.

The stampede near the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies was triggered by the Turkish announcement that it would not stop migrants from crossing over to the European Union. Greece said it would not let anyone through.

Official figures show that border guards stopped around 5,500 migrants from crossing into the country illegally on Sunday, arresting 60 people. Almost 10,000 attempts at trespassing were registered overnight and 73 arrests were made.

