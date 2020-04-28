UPDATE - Greek Prime Minister Announces Gradual Lifting of COVID-19 Measures Starting From May 4

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) A phased lifting of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece will begin on May 4, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday.

"For several months now, our country, like the whole world, has been fighting a battle with an invisible and treacherous enemy. We have taken unprecedented measures to limit its spread. We, as a society, agreed on the need to paralyze economic activity in order to save human lives," Mitsotakis said.

He added that the preventive measures have, all in all, reduced the number of COVID-19 cases to its minimum.

"More important, however, is the continuous decrease in the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals. And also the reduction in the number of our fellow citizens who undergo intubation in intensive care units," Mitsotakis noted.

The prime minister went on to announce that the movement restrictions would be lifted starting on May 4.

"However, restrictions on movement outside the districts will be valid for at least two weeks. Individual sports will be allowed in the open air and by the sea. But organized beaches will still be closed," Mitsotakis said.

Additionally, some stores and service centers will open next week, he added.

Over the past 24 hours, the health authorities recorded 32 new cases of the disease and two more fatalities. As of Tuesday, 40 patients are in intensive care units.

Greece has so far confirmed 2,566 COVID-19 cases and 138 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.