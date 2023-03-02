UPDATE - Greek Transport Minister Resigns Following Deadly Train Accident in Central Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis said on Wednesday that he had decided to resign following a deadly train collision in central Greece while taking responsibility for the failure to prevent such accidents.

"I have been in politics for a few years, but I consider it a necessary element of our democracy that the citizens of our country trust the political system. This is called political responsibility. For this reason, I am resigning from the position of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. It is what I feel my duty to do as a minimal sign of respect to the memory of the people who left so unjustly and taking responsibility for the timeless mistakes of the Greek state and political system," the minister said in a statement quoted by Greek City Times.

Karamanlis stated that it was impossible to carry on with his job following the deadly accident as if nothing had happened.

The minister also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa, killing 36 people, according to the latest reports. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, putting the two trains on the same track, which resulted in a head-on collision.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to carry out a thorough investigation into the crash and make every effort to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

"In the hospital in Larissa, I met with relatives of the victims and those who have gone missing. In their indescribable pain, they asked me 'why.' And they told me 'never again.' We have to give them an honest answer," the prime minister said, adding that he had instructed an interim transport minister to create an independent committee to investigate the accident.

The head of the Larissa railway station, who was arrested following the crash, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, saying that he had sent the passenger train to the lane the freight train was using, which resulted in the collision of the two trains.

"I made a mistake and sent the passenger train to the same lane the freight train coming from the city of Katerini was using," the head of the station said, as quoted by the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT).

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, and the station manager may face up to life imprisonment over the violation of transport safety rules leading to multiple deaths, according to the police.